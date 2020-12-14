Left Menu
Mayors continue protest outside Delhi CM's residence

Mayors continue to protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:31 IST
Mayor North DMC Jai Prakash speaking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Mayors continue to protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. The Mayors and Councillors raised slogans "release the money of municipalities, and release the salary of sanitation workers."

Speaking to ANI, Mayor North DMC Jai Prakash said, "We have been sitting on the protest for the past 7 days. Today it is the eighth day. We have decided to bring files of different departments of the municipal corporation and note down their details. We are working from here." "What is the situation of containment areas amid the coronavirus pandemic, what is the situation of sanitization, and how much the pollution level has decreased in Delhi. We will check the details of their files. We will work from here," he said.

He further said, "The allegations of AAP that we have broken their cameras are baseless. Their cameras are intact. One camera they were putting over a woman councillor's head which she protested because with that camera her privacy was affected so she protested which is her right." "I appeal to Chief Minister for the release of Rs 13,000 crore so that sanitation, education and health facilities improve in Delhi," he added.

The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting on strike in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here broke CCTV cameras installed at his house, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday."BJP leaders sitting on strike broke CCTV cameras installed at the Chief Minister's house," CMO was quoted as saying in a statement. The mayors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and leaders of municipal corporations continue their demonstration outside Kejriwal's residence. They have continued their demand to get the MCD's due of Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi government. The BJP members also held demonstrations in various parts of the national capital on Sunday. (ANI)

