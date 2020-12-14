Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-IUML minister denied bail by Kerala HC in flyover scam case

The court, however, granted Kunju, an IUML MLA, the liberty to file a fresh bail application once he was discharged from the hospital, where he is now undergoing treatment for cancer while under judicial custody.Kunju, arrested on November 18 in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of a flyover here during the previous Congress-led UDF rule, moved the high court after a Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha dismissed his bail application recently.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:20 IST
Ex-IUML minister denied bail by Kerala HC in flyover scam case

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former state minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the flyover scam case. The court, however, granted Kunju, an IUML MLA, the liberty to file a fresh bail application once he was discharged from the hospital, where he is now undergoing treatment for cancer while under judicial custody.

Kunju, arrested on November 18 in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of a flyover here during the previous Congress-led UDF rule, moved the high court after a Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha dismissed his bail application recently. He was quizzed by the VACB sleuths at the private hospital where his arrest was recorded following which a magistrate visited the premises and remanded him to judicial custody.

Kunju, representing Kalamassery constituency in the state assembly, was interrogated multiple times in the past by the agency in connection with the case. The Vigilance has alleged Kunju, then the Public Works Department Minister, sanctioned interest-free funds to the contracting company, which had built the flyover, now closed after it developed cracks within a year of its inauguration in 2016.

The arrest came eight months after he was arraigned as an accused in the case. Kunju has dismissed as ''politically motivated'' the charges that he was responsible for the poor quality of the bridge, built when he was the PWD minister in the previous UDF government headed by Oommen Chandy.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former envoy writes open letter on Canada's vote bank politics

Days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made remarks on the farmers agitation in the wake of the recently enacted farm laws, Former High Commissioner to Canada Vishnu Prakash slammed Trudeau for gratuitously wading into ongoing pr...

Dushyant Chautala discusses ongoing, proposed road projects in Haryana with Gadkari

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latters residence in Delhi on Monday and discussed various ongoing and proposed road projects in Haryana. I met the Union Minister Nitin ...

El Paso Water selects Infosys as partner for customer service transformation

Infosysannounced on Monday a strategic partnership withEl Paso WaterEPWater, a municipal utility in El Paso, Texas, to transform its legacy customer information systems CIS with Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter C2M. Bengaluru-headquartere...

Chowgule Shipyards delivers first vessel to Wijnne & Barends amid pandemic

Chowgule Group-owned Shipyards on Monday said it has delivered a general cargo vessel to a Dutch client, making it the first company to export ship since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The vessel, which is 98.2 metre in length ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020