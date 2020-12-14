Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada court to hear more witness testimony in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Her lawyers argue that U.S. and Canadian authorities coordinated to use the extended powers of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to interrogate Meng without a lawyer present ahead of her arrest by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). They claim that this and other alleged abuses of process during her investigation and arrest should invalidate the extradition.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:30 IST
Canada court to hear more witness testimony in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Canadian court will hear testimony from a technical witness on Monday in the case to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States.

The witness will testify via video from Ontario about the federal police force's email system at prosecutors' request. Meng, 48, was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States. She is charged with bank fraud over allegations she misrepresented Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran to its lender, HSBC Holdings PLC, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

She has denied all charges and is fighting to throw out the extradition case from Vancouver. Her lawyers argue that U.S. and Canadian authorities coordinated to use the extended powers of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to interrogate Meng without a lawyer present ahead of her arrest by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

They claim that this and other alleged abuses of process during her investigation and arrest should invalidate the extradition. Prosecutors say the investigation and arrest followed standard procedures and the extradition should move forward.

Witness testimony was originally scheduled for just five days in late October and early November but has since been extended several times. Interest in the case has risen after news earlier this month that U.S. prosecutors are discussing a deal with lawyers for Meng to resolve criminal charges against her, signaling a potential end to a case that has strained ties between the United States, China and Canada.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone yields come off one-month lows after Brexit talks extended

Euro zone government bond yields rose off one-month lows on Monday as a last-gasp extension of Brexit talks eased fears of a messy divorce between Britain and the European Union.London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to go the extra mile in c...

Air India disinvestment: Group of 219 employees submit EOI

A group of 219 employees of Air India along with a private financial institution have submitted an expression of interest EOI for the national carrier. Air Indias Commercial Director Meenakshi Malik, who is the leading the employee group, c...

US STOCKS-Futures cheer vaccine roll-out as travel stocks rally

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while investors held out hope for more local stimulus as bipartisan talks continued.Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech va...

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing -sources

World Trade Organization negotiators have failed to reach a deal by a year-end deadline to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday.Colombias Santiago Wills said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020