We are on very last mile of Brexit talks, EU's chief executive says
European Union and British negotiators are on the "very last mile" in negotiations for a trade accord and the architecture in place is "fine" but details remain, the EU's chief executive said on Monday.

"We are on the very last mile," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told an OECD event via video link.

"We want a level playing field, not only at the start but also over time ... this is the architecture that we are building," she said. "We're fine about the architecture itself but the details, do they really fit?"

