Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence tech service provider firm's data hacked, company claims Rs 50-cr loss

It may also be noted that our company, ELCOM Innovations Private Limited, exclusively deals with the Defence Forces, Para Military Forces and Intelligence Agencies of the country, thereby, having access to critical and classified data, according to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI.The executive claimed that majority of the hacked emails were of extremely sensitive nature and of substantial financial value, owing to the fact that most of the companys solutions are customised for the agencies served.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:21 IST
Defence tech service provider firm's data hacked, company claims Rs 50-cr loss

Critical and classified data of a Noida-based private company, providing technology solutions to the country's defence forces, has been allegedly hacked, leading to theft of confidential information, police said on Monday. The company, ELCOM Innovations, claimed that the cyber attack has caused it an estimated loss of Rs 50 crore.

An FIR has been lodged in connection with the case at the Sector 39 police station, while an investigation has been launched by the Cyber Cell, a police official said. ''It is, hereby, informed that on account of the hacking of my emails along with the emails of other members of my department, the company has incurred heavy financial losses and irreparable damage to its reputation,'' a senior executive of the firm alleged in the FIR lodged on Saturday. ''It may also be noted that our company, ELCOM Innovations Private Limited, exclusively deals with the Defence Forces, Para Military Forces and Intelligence Agencies of the country, thereby, having access to critical and classified data,'' according to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI.

The executive claimed that majority of the hacked emails were of ''extremely sensitive'' nature and ''of substantial financial value'', owing to the fact that most of the company's solutions are customised for the agencies served. ''We estimate a financial loss of approximately Rs 50 crore, over and above the loss of goodwill and reputation in the industry,'' the company official stated.

The company could not be immediately contacted for its response. According to the police, the FIR has been lodged against an identified accused under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

The police suspect the role of a company insider in the case, but a detailed investigation is underway, an official privy to the probe said..

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK shopper numbers up 19.5% last week vs previous week -Springboard

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations rose 19.5 in the week to Dec. 12 compared to the previous week, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It said on a year-on-year basis shopper footfall was down 29.9. Also Read ...

Schwing Stetter India opens its state-of the-art facility

Schwing Stetter India SSI, one of the countrys leading concreting equipment manufacturers, Monday opened its state-of-the-art facility here. Noble Machinery is the second latest technology dealership office opened in Tamil Nadu under Schwin...

If we play well that may be a possibility: Latham on playing WTC final

New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham feels if the Kiwis keep on performing well they may have a possibility of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship. New Zealand won the second Test of the two-match series against the W...

Euro zone yields come off one-month lows after Brexit talks extended

Euro zone government bond yields rose off one-month lows on Monday as a last-gasp extension of Brexit talks eased fears of a messy divorce between Britain and the European Union.London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to go the extra mile in c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020