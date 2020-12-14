UK calls on Hong Kong to stop targeting tycoon Jimmy Lai
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on authorities in Hong Kong to stop targeting Jimmy Lai on Monday after the democracy activist and media tycoon was charged under the city's national security law.Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:55 IST
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on authorities in Hong Kong to stop targeting Jimmy Lai on Monday after the democracy activist and media tycoon was charged under the city's national security law. "The Hong Kong National Security Law breaches the internationally-binding Joint Declaration, and is now being used to charge Jimmy Lai," Raab said.
"This highlights the authorities' continued attacks on the rights and freedoms of its people. "We have raised this case with the authorities in Hong Kong and call on them to end their targeting of Lai and other pro-democracy voices."
