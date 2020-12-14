Despite several reminders, Haryana yet to restore normal water level of Yamuna: Chadha

Left Menu
Delhi Jal Board DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Monday said the water level of the Yamuna has been falling continuously, but the Haryana government is yet to take any concrete action despite several reminders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:31 IST
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Monday said the water level of the Yamuna has been falling continuously, but the Haryana government is yet to take any concrete action despite several reminders. ''The continuous fall in the level of the Yamuna is a matter of grave concern. We've been requesting the Haryana government for their cooperation, and hope to come to an amicable solution,'' he said in a statement. ''For the last one week, the water level of the Yamuna has been falling continuously. Despite notifying the officers of the Haryana Irrigation Department on a daily basis, no concrete action has been taken to restore normalcy,'' Chadha said. The normal level of the Yamuna near the Wazirabad pond should be 674.50 feet, but it has dropped to 672.20 feet, which is ''alarming'', the DJB vice chairman said.

''It is likely to affect the water production at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants (WTPs). These WTPs supply drinking water to Central, North, West and South Delhi,'' he said. The matter has been brought to the notice of the officials of the Upper Yamuna River Board as well, Chadha said.

''Delhi faces a raw water problem every two weeks. This is either due to less flow in the Yamuna, Delhi Sub Branch/Carrier Lined Channels or due to the discharge of polluted water in the river, which affects water production,'' he said. He said that the increase in ammonia levels is another cause for worry. ''Haryana discharges huge amounts of untreated effluents into the Yamuna, causing the ammonia levels to rise,'' he said.

The ammonia levels often breach the permissible limit of 0.8 parts per million (ppm), which has an adverse impact on the production of water, compelling the DJB to shut down its plants, Chadha said. ''In fact, this level has gone up to 12ppm, which is extremely dangerous and is likely impact our WTPs. I urge the Haryana government to reduce ammonia concentration in the Yamuna and release sufficient water to ensure the Wazirabad pond is full,'' he said.

