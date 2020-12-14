Left Menu
Pompeo says U.S. condemns 'unjust, barbaric' execution of Iranian journalist

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:03 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States strongly condemned Iran's 'unjust, barbaric" execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017.

Iran said last week that its Supreme Court had upheld the death sentence against Zam, who was captured in 2019 in circumstances that have not been officially disclosed, after years of living in exile in France.

