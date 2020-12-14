Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan: Mine blast in ceded region kills 1, wounds 2

Law enforcement officials said the blast occurred Sunday in the Shahbulag village of the Aghdam region, which Azerbaijan regained control of last month.Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the war ended in 1994.

PTI | Baku | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:48 IST
Azerbaijan: Mine blast in ceded region kills 1, wounds 2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Azerbaijani authorities say one person was killed and two injured when an anti-personnel mine exploded in a region ceded to Azerbaijan under a peace deal with Armenia that ended recent fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Law enforcement officials said the blast occurred Sunday in the Shahbulag village of the Aghdam region, which Azerbaijan regained control of last month.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the war ended in 1994. A number of regions around it, including Aghdam, had also been in Armenian hands. In 44 days of fighting that began in late September and left more than 5,600 people killed on both sides, the Azerbaijani army pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept a peace deal last month that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas.

The peace agreement was celebrated in Azerbaijan as a major triumph, and last week a massive military parade was held in Baku to mark it. In Armenia, the truce sparked outrage and mass protests, with thousands regularly taking to the streets to demand the ouster of the country's prime minister over his handling of the conflict. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has defended the deal as a painful but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On Monday, Pashinyan announced a three-day mourning starting from Saturday to honor the victims of the fighting..

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid protests over agri laws, PM to meet farmers in Kutch

Amid the ongoing protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centres new agri laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district on Tues...

Deaths of homeless hit new record in England and Wales

An estimated 778 homeless people died in England and Wales last year, according to official data released on Monday, the highest number since records began.The toll has risen for five consecutive years and is more than 60 higher than in 201...

Congo President Tshisekedi says most lawmakers back his vision

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he believed he had the cross-party support needed to push through his plans for a new government, after ending an awkward coalition with his predecessor Joseph Kabila to seek a new majority in...

Italy reports 491 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 12,030 new cases

Italy reported 491 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 484 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 12,030 from 17,938. There were 103,584 swabs carried out in the past day, down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020