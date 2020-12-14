Left Menu
UP: Couple harassed by woman's family for marrying out of caste

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:06 IST
A couple has alleged that the woman's family members are harassing them for marrying out of her caste in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday. The woman identified as Tanu, a resident of Khurja Dehat Kotwali area, put out a video that has gone viral on social media. It is not yet known if the couple are adults.

In the video, she is seen with her partner Jagat stating that both of them are adults and had a love marriage on their own free will. She is seen showing wedding photos and a ''wedding certificate'' pointing out that her husband belongs to a different caste and that her family members were unhappy with their marriage.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh on Monday said he had sent the station in-charge to Nagla Mubarakpur, the native village of the youth, where it was found that Jagat used to work in Surajpur Kotwali area of ??Gautam Buddh Nagar district and eloped with the woman on December 7. The couple are said to be staying in Noida. A complaint has been lodged on behalf of the woman's mother Rukmini Devi at Surajpur Kotwali and police is investigating the case.

If the couple comes to the district and they are found to be adults, then security arrangements will be provided for them, police said..

