J-K: Panel constituted for setting up OSCs for protection of women from sexual abuse

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday constituted a committee to finalise arrangements for implementation of guidelines to set up one stop centres (OSCs) in every district for prevention and protection of women from sexual abuse at public places or workplaces in the Union Territory. In an order issued by the general administration department, the principal secretary of the social welfare department has been named as the chairperson of the seven-member committee.

It said that Inspector General of the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir, Charu Sinha, will be special invitee in the committee. ''The committee shall submit its initial suggestions/ recommendations by January 30, 2021, and shall be serviced by the law, justice and parliamentary affairs department,'' the order issued by Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.

The terms of reference for the committee include monitoring the establishment of OSCs in accordance with the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. It would prepare a proposal for providing services required at OSCs, such as emergency response and rescue services, medical assistance, assistance to women in lodging complaints, including FIRs, psycho-social counselling, legal aid counselling and shelter.

The committee will also ensure video conferencing facility to victims of sexual violence to enable them to have access to speedy and hassle-free police and court proceedings, the order said..