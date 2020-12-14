India's active COVID-19 caseload becomes lowest after 149 days at 3.57%

The share of active COVID-19 cases in the total number of infections has further shrunk to 3.57 per cent, lowest after 149 days, according to an official release on Monday. India's active cases today stood at 3,52,586, as compared to 3,58,692 on July 18.

As many as 27,071 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. With this India's tally rose to 98,84,100, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The total discharged COVID-19 cases are at 93,88,159 with 30,695 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate now stands at 94.98 per cent.

With 336 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,43,355. Among the states, Maharashtra reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total number of infections in the state to 18,83,365. According to the state health department, with 4,610 discharges, the total number of recovered cases stands at 17,61,615. The death toll stands at 48,269 after 60 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. There are 72,383 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Kerala reported 2,707 new cases and 4,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of active and recovered cases in the state are 57,640 and 6,11,600 respectively. The death toll stands at 2,647 after 24 deaths reported on Monday, said the state Health Department. Delhi reported 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, 2,854 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department on Monday. The total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 6,08,830, including 5,83,509 recoveries, 15,247 active cases and 10,074 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 1,203 discharges, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Monday. Total number of cases in the state stands at 8,00,029, including 7,78,081 discharges, 10,039 active cases and 11,909 deaths. Haryana recorded 993 new cases of COVID-19, 1,744 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state Health Department. The total number of cases in the state stands at 2,53,385, including 2,41,544 recoveries, 9,108 active cases. The death toll stands at 2,733.

Karnataka reported 830 new COVID-19 cases, 2,164 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 16,065, total recoveries are 8,74,202 and the death toll stands at 11,954. A total of six deaths and 577 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases is 83,006, including 74,525 recoveries, 6,144 active cases and 1,361 deaths.

Punjab reported 464 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths and 633 discharges in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,60,659, including 1,48,680 discharged, and 5,098 deaths, said the state Health Department. (ANI)