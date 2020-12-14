U.S imposes sanctions on Turkey over Russian defense system buy

U.S imposes sanctions on Turkey over Russian defense system buyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:33 IST
The United States imposed sanctions on Turkey's Presidency of defense Industries, its president and three employees, a Treasury web site showed on Monday, to punish Ankara over its acquisition of a Russian air defense system.
The move, first reported by Reuters last week, is set to anger Ankara and potentially be damaging to Turkey's economy, already struggling with a coronavirus-induced slowdown.
