Mathura Garrison to celebrate Swarnim Vijay Varsh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 01:08 IST
The Mathura Garrison is all set to welcome the ''Victory Flame'' for the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, an official of the army said on Monday

''As part of the Swarnim Vijy Varsh, the flame is coming to Mathura to display the gallantry of the armed forces of India for securing a historical victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war,'' spokesperson Lt Colonel Ashish Bajpai said

Various ceremonies and events have been planned at Mathura Garrison to mark Swarnim Vijy Varsh. The victory flame will be here till December 25.

