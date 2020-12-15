Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K LG visits Mubarak Mandi complex, inspects ongoing restoration and renovation works

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Mubarak Mandi complex here and took a first-hand appraisal of the status of conservation and restoration works being undertaken at the heritage complex.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:32 IST
J-K LG visits Mubarak Mandi complex, inspects ongoing restoration and renovation works
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Mubarak Mandi complex on Monday in Jammu. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Mubarak Mandi complex here and took a first-hand appraisal of the status of conservation and restoration works being undertaken at the heritage complex. The Lieutenant Governor took an extensive tour of various segments and sections of the Mubarak Mandi Complex and sought a detailed briefing on the progress of the ongoing restoration and renovation works of the heritage complex.

He was accompanied by Raghvendra Singh, Secretary/CEO Development of Museums, Union Ministry of Culture, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Nitishwar Kumar. According to an official release, Deepika Sharma, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society informed Sinha about the status of ongoing restoration work, besides several other important issues pertaining to the restoration of Dogra Art Museum, preservation of historical records, and important components.

Later, a high-level meeting was held at Raj Bhavan to discuss the restoration, preservation, and conservation of Mubarak Mandi Jammu. A comprehensive plan for the preservation and restoration of heritage sites and places of historical importance has already been given in-principle approval during the first meeting of the National Implementation Committee (NIC) for commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, read the release.

Mubarak Mandi Jammu, Shergarhi in Srinagar, both cultural heritages will be taken up for comprehensive conservation and restoration. Sinha asked Secretary Culture, the Government of India to send a team of experts from the Ministry of Culture in the next 10 days, so that a comprehensive master plan for conservation and restoration, including lighting system, could be prepared for the heritage site.

The Lt Governor observed that some piecemeal restoration work has been done at Mubarak Mandi but this architectural heritage requires a comprehensive plan involving experts, conservationists, and round-the-clock monitoring to restore its glory in a time-bound manner. It was informed that the lighting experts working in the cultural heritage sector will also visit Mubarak Mandi soon to prepare and execute a comprehensive plan for facade illumination. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico adds 5,930 new Covid-19 cases, 345 deaths

Mexico City Mexico, December 15 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 5,930 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national total to 1,255,974, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, the countrys death toll from the virus increased by 345 to ...

How moon controls release of methane in Arctic Ocean, new study

A study lead by University in Tromso UIT The Arctic University of Norway has claimed that the moon has a role to play in controlling the amount of methane gas released by the Arctic Ocean. The Arctic Ocean, according to various researches l...

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and so...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020