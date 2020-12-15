Left Menu
Odisha: Four arrested in minor gangrape case

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-12-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 10:09 IST
The Crime Branch Police of Odisha on Monday arrested four persons in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Bhubaneswar. However, 3 police personnel also accused in the crime are yet to be arrested.

The detained employees were identified as Anirudh Panda, Krushna Chandra Behera and two were security guards at the organisation. "The four accused were named by the mother of the survivor in the original FIR," said CID-Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police Soumendra Priyadarsi.

Reportedly, Anirudh and Krushna were detained from Gop in Puri and Chandni Chowk in Cuttack, respectively. Besides, one of the security guards was detained from Kalinganagar in Jajpur and another from Bhubaneswar. The four accused were interrogated at the Crime Branch office in Cuttack, following which they were taken to the Capital Hospital for medical examination and forwarded to the court.

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven persons including three police officers, two employees of the company and two security guards for 15 days during the lockdown period between April and May this year in Bhubaneswar. Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash told media that the survivor's mother who was also an employee of the company had lodged a complaint at Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar on August 30, in which she alleged that her minor daughter was repeatedly gang-raped continuously for 15 days during the lockdown in the months of March and April.

She further alleged that her minor daughter was blackmailed and was raped by seven persons with the help of an elderly woman. Three police officers are also identified but were not arrested by Crime Branch till now. (ANI)

