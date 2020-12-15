Left Menu
UK jobless rate rises by less than expected to 4.9%

15-12-2020
UK jobless rate rises by less than expected to 4.9%
Britain's unemployment rate rose to 4.9% in the three months to October from 4.8% in the three months to September, official data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to rise to 5.1%.

