Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bomb blast kills deputy governor of Afghanistan's capital

The deputy governor of the Afghan capital of Kabul was killed on Tuesday in a bomb attack on his car as he went to work, security officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that killed Mahboobullah Mohebi as he was travelling with security guards.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:47 IST
Bomb blast kills deputy governor of Afghanistan's capital
Representative image Image Credit:

The deputy governor of the Afghan capital of Kabul was killed on Tuesday in a bomb attack on his car as he went to work, security officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that killed Mahboobullah Mohebi as he was travelling with security guards. Two guards were wounded. Security officials said a magnetic bomb, known as a "sticky bomb", had been placed on his car.

A deputy provincial council member was killed in a similar attack in the western province of Ghor earlier on Tuesday. One council member and a driver were wounded, said Arif Aber, a spokesman for the provincial governor's office. Violence in Afghanistan has not abated despite peace talks between the government and Taliban insurgents.

Last week, a government prosecutor was shot dead in Kabul while he was on his way to work.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM to be Republic Day Chief Guest; Jaishankar says it symbolises new era in Indo-UK ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in January to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Tuesday after holding talks with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minis...

Green buildings movement should become people's movement: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appealed to finance commissions and local bodies to encourage green buildings through various measures including tax incentives. He also wanted all states to create online portals to provide single...

Aim of J-K Apni Party is to do politics of truth: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party JKAP President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday stated that the aim of his party is to do the politics of truth. Now its a time for politics of truth which is the aim of Apni Party. If we do not tell truth to our people the...

UNHCR praises Kenya’s decision to grant citizenship to Shona community

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the Government of Kenyas decision to grant citizenship to 1,670 stateless Shona and 1,300 stateless persons of Rwandan descent who qualify under the law as Kenyan citizens.President Uhuru Kenyatta anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020