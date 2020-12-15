Rajasthan: Aged couple die in blaze, labourer electrocuted

An elderly couple was burnt to death in a blaze while a labourer got electrocuted in another incident in Rajasthan's Bikaner division on Tuesday, police said. A fire broke out in the house of scrap dealer Anil Kumar (70) in which he and his wife Anita (66) were charred to death in Sriganganagar district.

The incident occurred under Kotwali police station area of the district in the morning. Based on information from their neighbours, police and fire brigades were rushed to the spot and the flames doused, police said. In Gajner area of Bikaner, a truck came in touch a high-tension power line while unloading sand.

A labourer, who was standing near the truck, got electrocuted in the incident, the police said, adding that the body was shifted to a mortuary for conducting a post-mortem..