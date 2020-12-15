Left Menu
European regulator to approve COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23 - Bild

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:57 IST
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is aiming to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Dec. 23, German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday, citing government and European Commission sources.

EMA said in early December it planned to decide on whether to approve the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine by Dec 29, and another being developed by Moderna by Jan. 12.

