Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune: Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav arrested for beating up elderly couple

The Pune City Police on Tuesday arrested former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav for allegedly beating up an elderly couple.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:45 IST
Pune: Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav arrested for beating up elderly couple
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Pune City Police on Tuesday arrested former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav for allegedly beating up an elderly couple. Jadhav, along with his colleague Isha Jha, were booked under sections 307(attempt to murder), 325, 323, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.

As per the complaint registered at the Chatushrungi Police Station, Jadhav and Jha had a dispute with the elderly couple on Monday morning over a minor issue. The complainant's mother was hit by Harshvardhan Jadhav's vehicle door while she and her husband were passing on a bike. When the couple complained, Jadhav and his female colleague abused and physically assaulted the two.

The couple, identified as Ajay Chaddha (55) and Mamta Chadha (48), have been injured in the assault. Harshvardhan Jadhav was the MLA from Kannad constituency of Aurangabad district and he had contested Lok Sabha election from Aurangabad. He is also the son-in-law of Union Minister Raosaheb Danve.

Further investigation is underway regarding the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske -Dagens Industri reports

The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday.Swedbank, SEB, and Danske were not im...

1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh; death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities: Authorities.

1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities Authorities....

Bajaj Finance's market capitalisation crosses Rs 3 lakh cr mark

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance Limited has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore mark, helped by rise in its share price. At close of trade on Tuesday, the companys market valuation was at Rs 3,09,009.80 crore on the BSE.Shares of Bajaj Finance ro...

Kerala govt to move Supreme Court against farm laws soon

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the farm laws as soon as possible. He told ANI that the government is trying to utilise the provision of 304B of the Constitut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020