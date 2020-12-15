Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC restrains AIIMS nurses from continuing with strike

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the nurses union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS from continuing with their indefinite strike over some long pending demands, including those regarding the Sixth Central Pay Commission and against contractual appointments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:46 IST
Delhi HC restrains AIIMS nurses from continuing with strike

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the nurses union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing with their indefinite strike over some long pending demands, including those regarding the Sixth Central Pay Commission and against contractual appointments. Justice Navin Chawla passed the order on a plea moved by AIIMS against the strike by the nurses who went on the agitation from December 14 afternoon.

The court restrained the nurses from going on strike till further orders after AIIMS said it was considering the grievances of the union. It also issued notice to the nurses union and listed the matter for hearing in January 2021.

AIIMS told the court that in view of the prevailing pandemic if the strike continued the hospital would come to a stand still which would be not in public interest as it is a COVID-19 facility as well..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farm Acts have been welcomed in states across country: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Farm Acts have been welcomed in states across country Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar....

Raw jute supply set to improve as balers asked to comply with stock limit order

Jute mills can heave a sigh of relief with at least 12-15 lakh bales of the raw material likely to hit the market after the Calcutta High Court asked balers to abide by the sector regulators directive to stock up to a maximum of 500 quintal...

U.S. authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske -Dagens Industri reports

The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday.Swedbank, SEB, and Danske were not im...

1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh; death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities: Authorities.

1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020