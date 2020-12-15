Maha Assembly prorogued by Guv after 2-day winter session

Maha Assembly prorogued by Guv after 2-day winter sessionPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:49 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Tuesday prorogued the Legislative Assembly at theend of the two-day winter session here
The Budget session will be held on March 1 next yearthough there were no details on whether it will be held inMumbai or Nagpur
The winter session of the legislature is normally heldin Nagpur but took place in Mumbai due to the coronavirusoutbreak.
