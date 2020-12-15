Left Menu
Two men held for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 77 lakh in Ghaziabad

During interrogation, the accused said they had done a detailed recce of the place for three days and observed that a house was locked during the time.On the night of December 4, they entered the house of Manisha Singh and stole jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh and Rs 22 lakh cash.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:39 IST
Two men were arrested on Tuesday in GT Road Kotwali police station area here for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 77 lakh recently from a locked house, police said. The ornaments valued at Rs 45 lakh and 22 lakh cash were recovered from their possession stolen by the duo on the intervening night of December 4 and 5, they added.

Following a tip-off, the two men identified as Mukh Lal and Salman were nabbed in the morning, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said. During interrogation, the accused said they had done a detailed recce of the place for three days and observed that a house was locked during the time.

On the night of December 4, they entered the house of Manisha Singh and stole jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh and Rs 22 lakh cash. Both the accused are notorious thieves and have a long list of crimes registered against them in various police stations in Ghaziabad, the SP said, adding that Mukh Lal was booked under the UP Gangsters Act in three separate cases last year.

