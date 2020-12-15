Financier held for killing man in west Delhi

A 29-year-old financier has been arrested in connection with the killing of a man in west Delhi's Khayala area, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Deepak Kumar, works in Raghubir Nagar area of west Delhi, they said. According to police, the incident took place on Monday night when Dharmender Singh and his friends Mukesh and Deepak were drinking at Damu's residence. Around 9.15 pm, three-four men entered his home and started intimidating Damu. They also fired two-three rounds.

Suddenly, two other men, Gaurav and Akhilesh, also came there. One of them took out a pistol and fired on Gaurav and ran away. Deepak dragged the body and abandoned it on a roadside, a senior police officer said. Gaurav had received gunshot injury and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said, ''The accused Deepak was identified with the help of CCTV camera footage where he was seen dragging the body of the victim.'' Police said efforts were on to trace the other co-accused in the case..