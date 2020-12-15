Left Menu
Greece to take delivery of French Rafale jets in 2021

Greece on Tuesday said it will take delivery of 18 French-made Rafale fighter jets next year, as part of a major drive to modernise its armed forces amid tension with neighbour Turkey.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:54 IST
Greece on Tuesday said it will take delivery of 18 French-made Rafale fighter jets next year, as part of a major drive to modernise its armed forces amid tension with neighbour Turkey. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the agreements would be finalised with the French government and defense contractor in the coming days, announcing the news in parliament ahead of a vote on the 2021 budget.

Annual spending in defense is being hiked by more than a third in 2021 to 5.4 billion euros (USD 6.56 billion) despite a steep recession triggered by the pandemic this year. Greece and fellow NATO member Turkey remain at odds over boundaries and undersea natural gas rights in the eastern Mediterranean, a dispute that intensified this year and raised concerns among western allies of a potential military confrontation.(AP) RUP RUP

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

