Odisha: Body of girl found in pond 4 days after going missing

Four days after a three- year-old girl went missing in Odishas Nayagarh district, her body was found floating in a pond in the childs village on Tuesday, police said. The reason behind the girls death can be ascertained only after a detailed probe, a police officer said.The incident occurred days after the state assembly was rocked by the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:03 IST
Four days after a three- year-old girl went missing in Odishas Nayagarh district, her body was found floating in a pond in the childs village on Tuesday, police said. After a missing report was made by the family of the girl living in Badhipatna village under Ranpur police station on December 11, the authorities launched a search operation.

All the water bodies including wells in the locality were searched and even sniffer dogs were used in the operation, but she was not found. Her father said that villagers spotted the body floating in a pond which is away from their house.

The police fished out the body and sent it for post- mortem examination. The reason behind the girls death can be ascertained only after a detailed probe, a police officer said.

The incident occurred days after the state assembly was rocked by the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district. The police were yet to arrest anyone in connection with the incident which took place in July. Meanwhile, the BJP's Odisha president Samir Mohanty announced that the party would launch an agitation on the issue of ''unsafe girl children'' in the state, particularly in Nayagarh district.

The saffron party has been demanding a CBI probe into the kidnapping and murder of the 5-year-old girl and dismissal of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo who was accused of shielding the main culprit in the case..

