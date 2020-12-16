Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed Santa: Peruvian police take unorthodox steps to bust drug pusher

Peruvian police drugs-squad members disguised as Santa Claus and an elf swooped into a house in Lima not to deliver gifts but to capture a suspected cocaine and dope dealer as part of an anti-drug operation. The agents, dressed in red, white and green outfits with flak jackets hidden underneath, arrived in an undercover van on Sunday before breaking into the house with a large hammer to apprehend their suspect.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 16-12-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 02:50 IST
Armed Santa: Peruvian police take unorthodox steps to bust drug pusher
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Peruvian police drugs-squad members disguised as Santa Claus and an elf swooped into a house in Lima not to deliver gifts but to capture a suspected cocaine and dope dealer as part of an anti-drug operation.

The agents, dressed in red, white and green outfits with flak jackets hidden underneath, arrived in an undercover van on Sunday before breaking into the house with a large hammer to apprehend their suspect. "We are the police, we are the green squad, this is an anti-drug operation," one of the agents yelled in footage filmed by police of the raid, as he pinned the suspect to the ground and handcuffed him in the Villa El Salvador district of Lima.

The tactic of launching raids particularly to take down drug gangs using operatives in dress-up is a common tactic of Peruvian police to assure the element of surprise which, they say, has brought some notable successes in recent years. The arrested man had been videotaped selling drugs outside his home near a school, a police spokesman said. At the house, police found a bag with hundreds of small bags that appeared to contain drugs, a revolver and a balaclava, he said.

"With the results we are seeing, a significant amount of drugs has been confiscated, both marijuana and basic cocaine paste in ketes (small packages of drugs), a firearm has also been seized," said Colonel Fredy Velasquez, head of the Grupo Terna drugs squad.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari appoint F2 runner-up Ilott as F1 test driver

Britains Callum Ilott will be Ferraris Formula One test driver next season, the Italian team said on Tuesday. Ilott, 22, was Formula Two runner-up to Germanys Mick Schumacher this year but missed out on a Formula One race seat for 2021. He ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, dollar slumps as risk appetite rises

Stocks gained and the dollar hovered near a 2-12-year low on Tuesday as positive coronavirus vaccine news and progress toward further U.S. fiscal stimulus and a Brexit deal encouraged investors to embrace risk.Optimism that a 1.4 trillion s...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures.The British-run region h...

U.S. says monarch butterflies deserve protection, but must wait in line

Monarch butterflies deserve federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, President Donald Trumps administration said on Tuesday, but the black-and-orange insects must wait in line behind 161 other species facing more imminent threat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020