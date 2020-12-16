BRIEF-U.S. States Close To Filing New Google Antitrust Suit - Politico

... ...
Polling for the seventh phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as freezing weather conditions in the Valley kept most people indoors early on Wednesday, officials said. Polling for ...
Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors ahead of the Christmas holiday season. MSCIs broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of ...
The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says.The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in th...
Google Meet live captions which were previously available only in English are now expanding to four additional languages including French, German, Portuguese and Spanish Spain and Latin America.Meet users can turn captions on to view subtit...