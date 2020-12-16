Five Afghans held for residing in Bihar with forged documents

Five foreign nationals, all of them purportedly from Afghanistan, have been arrested after it was found they were staying in this north Bihar town with ''forged'' documents pertaining to their citizenship, a senior police officer said. According to Amar Kant Jha, SDPO, Katihar, the matter came to light on Monday when one of the foreign nationals, named Ghulam, visited the police for some work and when asked about his own identity, divulged that he was a resident of Afghanistan.

Subsequently, the rented house which he shared with four others in Chaudhary Mohalla locality was raided on Tuesday and all the five were arrested, Jha said, adding that documents relating to their citizenship were being examined but ''prima facie these appeared to be forged''. The police officer declined to share more details, like names of the other foreign nationals but disclosed that they have confessed to involvement in the business of usury.

Further investigation was on and the Intelligence Bureau has also been taken into the loop, he said. Police sources, however, said there were apprehensions that the foreign nationals could be ''Pakistani infiltrators''.