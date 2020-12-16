Left Menu
Development News Edition

No intrusions, major faceoffs in Eastern Command area since Ladakh crisis: Chauhan

He said that post the Galwan Valley incident, bonhomie and mutual trust on the Line of Actual Control LAC between India and China evaporated, and it will take time for things to stabilise.Lt Gen Chauhan, GoC-in-C Eastern Command, said the Indian Army and the Peoples Liberation Army had undertaken some precautionary deployment during the Ladakh crisis, which is now witnessing a gradual deduction in the eastern sector, due to the onset of winter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:41 IST
No intrusions, major faceoffs in Eastern Command area since Ladakh crisis: Chauhan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan on Wednesday said there have been no intrusions or major faceoffs in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Command since the Ladakh standoff between Indian troops and China's PLA. He said that post the Galwan Valley incident, bonhomie and mutual trust on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China evaporated, and it will take time for things to stabilise.

Lt Gen Chauhan, GoC-in-C Eastern Command, said the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army had undertaken some precautionary deployment during the Ladakh crisis, which is now witnessing a gradual deduction in the eastern sector, due to the onset of winter. ''However, the Indian Army is prepared to beat any challenge during the winter,'' he told reporters at the Fort William here on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Valour of soldiers martyred in 1971 continues to inspire every Indian:Naidu on Vijay Diwas

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers martyred in the 1971 war, saying their courage and valour continues to inspire every IndianIndia celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pa...

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING(CORRECTED)

KOLKATA,Dec.16PTI SILVER RDY.BAR RS.63,800.00 PER KG. SILVER RDY.PORTION RS.63,900.00 PER KG.GOLD 24 CARAT RDY. RS.49,960.00 PER 10 GMS. GOLD 22 CARAT RDY. RS.47,400.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKED GOLD22 CARAT RS.48,110.00 PER 10 GMS. ---- PTI SA...

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as a rare case, Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the ortho...

Kerala Agriculture Minister harvests vegetables to promote 'Subhiksha Keralam' programme

In order to promote Kerala Governments Subhiksha Keralam programme, started during the Covid-19 period for smooth coordination between existing agriculture schemes in the state, State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Tuesday harveste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020