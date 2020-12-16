Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi tests positive for COVID-19

Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi has tested positive for COVID-19. The information was provided by RS Uniyal who is the private secretary of health secretary on Wednesday.

The secretariat management officer has been informed in this regard. Two other officers working at the State Secretariat along with the Health Secretary have tested positive for COVID-19.

"All three officials have been quarantined and are following the COVID-19 protocols. The offices of all the three officials will be sanitized," Uniyal added. (ANI)