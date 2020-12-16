Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO gets bail

The police began a probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels.TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:22 IST
TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO gets bail

A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted bail to Republic Media Network's Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani, who was arrested in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam. Khanchandaniwas arrested on Sunday from his residence here by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).

A metropolitan magistrate court granted bail to Khanchandani on a cash surety of Rs 50,000, his lawyer Niteen Pradhan informed. The police began a probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers. The BARC engaged Hansa to install and maintain barometers which record TV viewership data at sample households.

It was alleged that some of these families were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP. In a charge sheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing. The police have so far arrested 13 people in connection with the case.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi's ADX signs MOU with Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Abu Dhabis ADX securities market has signed a memorandum of understanding MOU with Israels Tel Aviv Stock Exchange TASE to foster co-operation between the two exchanges, the Abu Dhabi government media office said Wednesday on Twitter.The U....

Naidu expresses hope of reasonable solution to farmers' issue

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed the hope that a reasonable solution will be found to the issues raised by agitating farmers as they and the government are willing to talk to each other. Speaking at an event in Muchint...

TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns from West Bengal Legislative Assembly

All India Trinamool Congress leader, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker. There are speculations that Adhikari is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Part...

ICAI opens representative office in Srinagar

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI has opened a representative office in Srinagar. The representative office will help in providing professional employment opportunities to the local youth, socio-economic upliftment throug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020