Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What is Boko Haram?

The following year, his deputy, Abubakar Shekau, said in a video he was the group's new leader. TACTICS Under Shekau's leadership, Boko Haram has carried out suicide bombings in churches and markets and abducted thousands of people in northeastern Nigeria. In 2014, Boko Haram began overrunning northeastern towns to try to create an Islamic state adhering to sharia law.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:38 IST
FACTBOX-What is Boko Haram?

The Islamist group Boko Haram says it was responsible for the abduction of hundreds of boys from a school in Katsina state in northwestern Nigeria, according to an audio message from a man identifying himself as the movement's leader.

If the audio recording is genuine, the attack on Dec. 11 marks a significant widening of the group's influence beyond its northeastern base, security experts say. Following are details about Boko Haram.

BOKO HARAM'S ORIGINS The group's name means "Western education is forbidden" in the Hausa language spoken across northern Nigeria.

Its original members were followers of militant preacher Mohammed Yusuf who was based in the northeastern state of Borno and wanted a wider adoption of Islamic sharia law across Africa's most populous nation. He died in police custody in 2009. The following year, his deputy, Abubakar Shekau, said in a video he was the group's new leader.

TACTICS Under Shekau's leadership, Boko Haram has carried out suicide bombings in churches and markets and abducted thousands of people in northeastern Nigeria.

In 2014, Boko Haram began overrunning northeastern towns to try to create an Islamic state adhering to sharia law. By early 2015, Boko Haram controlled a swathe of land around the size of Belgium near Lake Chad before being driven from most of it by troops from Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

Bomb attacks, looting and shootings in villages and cities continued. More than 30,000 people have been killed and 2 million displaced from their homes since the insurgency began in 2009, according to the United Nations refugee agency and the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank.

KIDNAPPING Boko Haram kidnapped more than 270 girls from a school in the northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014, an attack that sparked outrage and gave rise to a global #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

About half the girls have since been found or freed but many never returned home and some are thought to have died in captivity. Boko Haram has kidnapped thousands of other people to raise ransom money and recruits, and provide wives for its fighters, regional security experts say.

SPLIT Shekau pledged allegiance to global jihadist group Islamic State in 2015. But the following year, it named another figure, Abu Musab al-Barnawi, as its leader in West Africa.

Shekau rejected the move, and the groups split in 2016. The regional security analysts say the split was over Shekau's refusal to adhere to Islamic State's instructions to target the Nigerian military rather than civilians.

AREAS OF OPERATION Boko Haram's roots are in northeastern Nigeria, but it has carried out bombings and shootings in neighbouring Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

Boko Haram has not previously said it has carried out any attacks in northwestern Nigeria.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Demand to replace booth level officers after complaints

Amid complaints by parties in Goa that objections about electoral rolls were being raised in the name of dead people, the office of Chief Electoral Officer CEO on Wednesday wrote to South District Electoral Officer DEO seeking that the Boot...

Kashmir reels under biting cold conditions

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, experienced the coldest night of the season on Wednesday as the valley reeled under cold conditions with the mercury plummeting several degrees below the freezing point owing to a clear sky...

Sold 1 lakh 'connected cars' in India, says Kia Motors

South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Wednesday said it has crossed 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone of its connected cars in India within 16 months of starting operations in the country. One out of two Kia cars sold in India is a connecte...

Australia ups ante in China trade row with WTO challenge of barley tariffs

Australia launched a formal appeal to the World Trade Organization WTO on Wednesday seeking a review of Chinas decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of Australian barley.Acknowledging the appeal may take years to be resolved, Trade Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020