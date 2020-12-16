J&K LG pays tributes to 1971 war brave hearts on Vijay Diwas

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tribute to the army personnel who laid down their lives for the nation during 1971 war. “I salute our gallant soldiers for their exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice to gain a decisive victory for our Nation in the 1971 war,” Sinha said in his message on 'Vijay Diwas'.

The day commemorates the historic victory of Indian armed forces and the indomitable spirit of the brave soldiers. “On Vijay Diwas, let us remember the valour of our soldiers and their unwavering commitment to defend India's sovereignty and protect human dignity”, the Lt Governor said.

“We are eternally indebted to our brave soldiers for their courage and selfless service to the nation for protecting our frontiers from the enemies and maintaining peace in the country,” he said..