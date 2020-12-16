Cop held for molesting minor girl

A 28-year-old constable of the Mumbai Police was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in suburban Ghatkopar, an official said on Wednesday. The alleged incident had occurred a few days back, but it came to light after parents of the victim girl filed a complaint against the constable, who is attached to Vile Parle police station, he said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including molestation, and under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences act (POCSO). A court remanded him in police custody till December 20, the official added.