Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wistron incident: Centre advises Karnataka to complete inquiry quickly

The Centre has advised the Karnataka government to complete at the earliest inquiry into the recent violence at Apples contract manufacturer Wistrons factory in the state, an official statement said on Wednesday. The incident at the Wistron factory premises recently at Narasapura Industrial Area, Kolar, Karnataka, has been taken note by the Government of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:57 IST
Wistron incident: Centre advises Karnataka to complete inquiry quickly

The Centre has advised the Karnataka government to complete at the earliest inquiry into the recent violence at Apple's contract manufacturer Wistron's factory in the state, an official statement said on Wednesday. Workers at Wistron Corporation's iPhone manufacturing facility in Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar district near Bengaluru went on a rampage last week allegedly over non-payment of wages. The Commerce and Industry Ministry has also advised the state to ensure that investor sentiment is not affected by this one-off incident. ''The incident at the Wistron factory premises recently at Narasapura Industrial Area, Kolar, Karnataka, has been taken note by the Government of India. ''Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade(DPIIT) spoke with the Senior Officers of the Karnataka Government yesterday (15.12.20), advising them to complete the inquiry into the incident at the earliest, identify the culprits, look into the wages and labour related matters there, and also ensure that the investor sentiment is not affected due to such one-off incident,'' the statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raigad court takes cognizance of charge-sheet against Arnab

A court in Raigad district on Wednesday took cognizance of a charge-sheet filed against television journalist Arnab Goswami and two others in an abetment of suicide case and asked the trio to appear before it on January 7. Earlier this mont...

Nitish thanks Bhutan King for congratulatory message

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister of the neighbouring country Lotay Tshering for their greetings after Kumar was elected as the chief minister of the state f...

Suvendu holds meeting with disgruntled TMC leaders

Hours after he resigned as MLA, rebel TMC leader Suvedu Adhikari Wednesday held a closed door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari here, sources said. Th...

Polish medics could receive coronavirus vaccine this month

Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated against COVID-19 this month, the prime ministers top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said on Wednesday.The European Medicines Agency EMA, which is set to speed up its approval process, said an exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020