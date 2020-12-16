Maha road rage case: Ex-MLA gets police custody till Dec 18

A court in Pune city of Maharashtra on Wednesday remanded former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav, who was arrested in a road rage case, to police custody till Friday. Jadhav and a woman accompanying him were booked on the charge of attempt to murder on Tuesday by Pune Police, a day after they allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old man riding a motorcycle in Aundh area.

Jadhav was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class M P Pardeshi who remanded him in the police custody till December 18, a police officer said. The alleged incident occurred on Monday evening when the victim was riding a motorcycle and his wife sitting pillion, a senior police officer had said.

Jadhav, who was sitting in a car with a woman, suddenly opened its door, which obstructed the passage of the motorcycle and left the woman sitting pillion injured, he said. When the man tried to question Jadhav (43) and told him that he is a heart patient, Jadhav and the woman got into a spat and assaulted him by punching him in stomach, the officer said.

Jadhav was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (attempt to murder). He had represented Kannad constituency in Aurangabad district in the state Assembly as an MLA of the MNS and then of Shiv Sena. He lost the 2019 assembly elections as an Independent.