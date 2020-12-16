Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha road rage case: Ex-MLA gets police custody till Dec 18

Jadhav and a woman accompanying him were booked on the charge of attempt to murder on Tuesday by Pune Police, a day after they allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old man riding a motorcycle in Aundh area.Jadhav was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class M P Pardeshi who remanded him in the police custody till December 18, a police officer said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:03 IST
Maha road rage case: Ex-MLA gets police custody till Dec 18

A court in Pune city of Maharashtra on Wednesday remanded former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav, who was arrested in a road rage case, to police custody till Friday. Jadhav and a woman accompanying him were booked on the charge of attempt to murder on Tuesday by Pune Police, a day after they allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old man riding a motorcycle in Aundh area.

Jadhav was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class M P Pardeshi who remanded him in the police custody till December 18, a police officer said. The alleged incident occurred on Monday evening when the victim was riding a motorcycle and his wife sitting pillion, a senior police officer had said.

Jadhav, who was sitting in a car with a woman, suddenly opened its door, which obstructed the passage of the motorcycle and left the woman sitting pillion injured, he said. When the man tried to question Jadhav (43) and told him that he is a heart patient, Jadhav and the woman got into a spat and assaulted him by punching him in stomach, the officer said.

Jadhav was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (attempt to murder). He had represented Kannad constituency in Aurangabad district in the state Assembly as an MLA of the MNS and then of Shiv Sena. He lost the 2019 assembly elections as an Independent.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German bond yields rise to one-week high after positive PMI surprises

Germanys 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday as data pointed to better-than-expected business activity in the euro zone this month, denting demand for safe-haven assets. Euro area business activity nea...

Modi govt continuously working for farmers' benefits: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government is continuously working for the interests of the countrys farmers. In a tweet in Hindi, he said the Modi government has taken another major decision and approved a...

Bangladesh equally belongs to people of all faiths: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday that everyone in Bangladesh enjoys equal rights irrespective of religion and caste as the country celebrated the 49th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan. The people of all religions wi...

Italy reports 680 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, 17,572 new cases

Italy reported 680 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 846 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 17,572 from 14,844. There were 199,489 swabs carried out in the past day, up fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020