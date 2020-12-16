Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs AAP govt to release DU professors' salaries

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to continue releasing salaries of professors of Delhi University for the last quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:34 IST
Delhi HC directs AAP govt to release DU professors' salaries
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to continue releasing salaries of professors of Delhi University for the last quarter of the financial year 2020-21. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Assistant Professor Udaibir Singh and other staff of different colleges of Delhi University seeking direction to the respondent colleges to pay the petitioners' salary due from several months.

"Delhi Government shall continue releasing salaries for the last quarter of the Financial year 2020-21, as undertaken by it in its affidavit dated December 10," the court noted in its order. A Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that the aspect of public interest raised by the petitioners herein stands adequately addressed.

As no further orders are required to be passed in this petition, the bench disposed of the petition. Delhi Government told the court that it has released the funds to the respondent colleges for the first two quarters of the financial year 2020-21, at par with the amounts that were released to the said colleges for the financial year 2019-20.

Advocate Jawahar Raja was representing Delhi Government while lawyers Aakanksha Kaul and Manek Singh were appearing for Delhi University. The petition filed through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh had complained that the petitioners have not been paid his due salary since May 2020 till date.

The plea said that impugned actions are unjust, unfair, arbitrary, discriminatory, unethical, unconstitutional, violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India read with the provisions of Delhi University Act 1922. It also complained about the actions of non-payment of salaries are bad in law as much as same is violative of right to life as well as right to livelihood as guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution of India.

The petitioners submitted that all respondent colleges are affiliated with the respondent Delhi University and are 100 per cent funded by the Government of Delhi. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU agrees its green transition fund will not support natural gas

The European Unions flagship fund to wean regions off fossil fuels will not finance natural gas projects, EU governments said on Wednesday, ending a debate over whether to make the fuel eligible for support.Gas emits roughly 50 less CO2 tha...

German bond yields rise to one-week high after positive PMI surprises

Germanys 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday as data pointed to better-than-expected business activity in the euro zone this month, denting demand for safe-haven assets. Euro area business activity nea...

Modi govt continuously working for farmers' benefits: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government is continuously working for the interests of the countrys farmers. In a tweet in Hindi, he said the Modi government has taken another major decision and approved a...

Bangladesh equally belongs to people of all faiths: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday that everyone in Bangladesh enjoys equal rights irrespective of religion and caste as the country celebrated the 49th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan. The people of all religions wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020