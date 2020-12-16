Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRP scam: Cops get more time to reply to plaint filed in MSHRC

Police on Wednesday said the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission MSHRC has granted more time to them to reply to a complaint that termed as illegal the arrest of Republic Media Networks Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani in the alleged TRP rigging scam.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:39 IST
TRP scam: Cops get more time to reply to plaint filed in MSHRC

Police on Wednesday said the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has granted more time to them to reply to a complaint that termed as ''illegal'' the arrest of Republic Media Network's Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani in the alleged TRP rigging scam. The police on Wednesday sought more time to respond to the complaint filed by Aditya Mishra before the MSHRC.

In the complaint filed on Sunday, Mishra alleged that the city police were ''targeting'' the employees of Republic TV with ''vendetta'' in mind. Based on his complaint, the commission had directed DCP crime branch, who is probing the alleged fake TRP case, to appear before it.

A senior official confirmed that the police sought more time from the MSHRC to reply in the matter, which has been granted by it. The complainant said that the commission kept the matter for hearing on January 4.

The complaint said, ''Vikas Khanchandani had already cooperated with the police in its investigation in the case. Even (Republic TV's distribution head) Ghanshyam Singh had appeared before the police on several occasions for recording his statement before his arrest.'' It alleged that the city police were arresting employees of Republic TV without any proper evidence and in violation of their human rights.

Khanchandani was arrested on Sunday. However, a metropolitan court on Wednesday granted him bail on a cash surety of Rs 50,000. The police began probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers. The BARC engaged Hansa to install and maintain barometers which record TV viewership data at sample households.

It was alleged that some of these families were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP. In a charge sheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing. Police have arrested 13 people until now in connection with the case.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh equally belongs to people of all faiths: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday that everyone in Bangladesh enjoys equal rights irrespective of religion and caste as the country celebrated the 49th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan. The people of all religions wi...

Sebi bars individuals, entities for unauthorised investment advisory activities

Sebi has barred two individuals and two entities from the securities market for carrying out unregistered investment advisory activities. In two separate but similarly-worded orders, the watchdog has directed Vinayak Tradelink and its propr...

EU agrees its green transition fund will not support natural gas

The European Unions flagship fund to wean regions off fossil fuels will not finance natural gas projects, EU governments said on Wednesday, ending a debate over whether to make the fuel eligible for support.Gas emits roughly 50 less CO2 tha...

German bond yields rise to one-week high after positive PMI surprises

Germanys 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday as data pointed to better-than-expected business activity in the euro zone this month, denting demand for safe-haven assets. Euro area business activity nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020