Associate of 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack gang found guilty of terrorism-related offences

A French court on Wednesday convicted Hayat Boumeddiene, the former partner of an Islamist militant who killed four people in a 2015 attack on a Jewish supermarket, of terrorism-related charges. Boumeddiene is thought to be alive and on the run from an international arrest warrant in Syria, where she joined Islamic State.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:56 IST
A French court on Wednesday convicted Hayat Boumeddiene, the former partner of an Islamist militant who killed four people in a 2015 attack on a Jewish supermarket, of terrorism-related charges. Boumeddiene was the partner of Amedy Coulibaly, himself an associate of the gunmen behind the deadly attack at the Paris offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in January 2015.

Coulibaly shot dead a policewoman 24 hours after the Charlie Hebdo attack. A day later, Jan. 9, security forces killed Coulibaly during a siege at the kosher supermarket. Boumeddiene is thought to be alive and on the run from an international arrest warrant in Syria, where she joined Islamic State.

