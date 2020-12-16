Digital database of forensic, prosecution, prisons expanded manifold: Union Home Secy

Digital database of forensic, prosecution and prisons has been expanded manifold in the country and other databases are integrated with it for the benefit of law enforcement agencies, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Wednesday. He was addressing the valedictory session of the second conference on 'Good practices in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS)' through a video conference.

Bhalla said it is satisfying to note that ICJS components such as ''eForensics, eProsecutions and ePrisons'' have all been expanded manifold and many more databases integrated with the system. In his address, the Director of the National Crimes Record Bureau, Ram Phal Pawar, said the conference has been organised to provide a platform to all states and union territories to showcase their innovations and achievements related CCTNS and ICJS that can be replicated by other states and UTs, an official statement said.