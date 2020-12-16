Punjab to discontinue use of old registration numbers on vehicles

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered discontinuation of old one or two-digit registration numbers of vehicles to stop their misuse by owners as their status symbol, often tricking even police not to check them. The chief minister asked the Transport Department to stop the practice of even transferring old and special registration numbers of an old vehicle to a new vehicle of the owner, a practice already banned in neighbouring Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Besides promoting a VIP culture, as these vehicle owners prefer to retain old registration numbers as a status symbol, the use of old numbers has also become a security hazard in the border state of Punjab, the state government said in a statement. The vehicles with these so-called VIP numbers were often misused by anti-social elements to carry out subversive activities as these vehicles are often not stopped or checked by police, it said.

Further, with such registration numbers used on multiple vehicles over the years, the identification of original owners becomes difficult as old records either become untraceable or are destroyed to accommodate VIPs, it further said..