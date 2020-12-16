Maharashtra: Two held with leopard skin and nails

The Navi Mumbai police has arrested two persons with the skin and nails of a leopard from Panvel in Raigad district of Maharashtra, a crime branch official said on Wednesday. The accused duo consumed meat of the big cat after removing its skin, nails and jaw, he said.

The accused live in the hills near Morbe dam in Panvel, the official said. The duo had spotted a dead leopard in the forest of the Morbe dam, brought it to their shanty, and removed its skinwith a knife, he said, adding that they later chopped the carcass and consumed meat.

''A case has been registered at Panvel rural police station under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,'' said Crime Branch DCP Praveen Patil. The crime branch is trying to trace the jaw and other nails of the leopard.