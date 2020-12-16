Kejriwal condoles death of Sikh preacher near Singhu border
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of a Sikh preacher, who allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border on Wednesday, as he was unable to bear the plight of agitating farmers. A handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by the deceased, says he was unable to bear the pain of farmers.The note is being verified by police.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 23:15 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of a Sikh preacher, who allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border on Wednesday, as he was unable to bear the plight of agitating farmers. Sant Ram Singh (65), who hailed from Singhra village in Nissing area of Karnal district, allegedly shot himself.
''The news of Sant Baba Ram Singh ji suicide is very painful. Sympathies to his family in this hour of grief. Our farmer is just asking for his right, the government should listen to the farmers and withdraw the three black laws,'' Kejriwal tweeted. A handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by the deceased, says he was unable to bear the ''pain of farmers''.
The note is being verified by police. An official of the Sonipat Police, Singh was taken to a hospital in Panipat where doctors declared him brought dead.
