U.S. says recent hacking campaign hit government networks

U.S. says recent hacking campaign hit government networksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 06:51 IST
The U.S. government confirmed on Wednesday that a recent hacking campaign impacted its networks, and said the attack was "significant and ongoing."
"This is a developing situation, and while we continue to work to understand the full extent of this campaign, we know this compromise has affected networks within the federal government," said a joint statement issued by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.