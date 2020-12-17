Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to interfere with HC order quashing detention of Kafeel Khan under NSA

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court verdict which had quashed the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act NSA and ordered his immediate release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:02 IST
SC refuses to interfere with HC order quashing detention of Kafeel Khan under NSA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court verdict which had quashed the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act (NSA) and ordered his immediate release. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which was hearing the Uttar Pradesh government's plea challenging the high court's September 1 verdict, said it is "a good judgement".

"We will not interfere in the judgement. However, the observation will not impact any other proceedings," said the bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, told the bench that observation made by the high court exonerates Khan in the criminal proceedings. "Criminal cases will be decided on their own merits," the bench observed.

Khan had hit the headlines after the 2017 tragedy at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, in which several children died due to a lack of oxygen cylinders. Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders but later faced action along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail later. In its September 1 verdict, the high court had quashed khan's detention under the NSA and ordered his immediate release, saying his speech at the AMU didn't promote hatred or violence and gave a call for national integrity.

The high court had said that the Aligarh district magistrate, who had passed the order for Khan's detention, did a ''selective reading'' of his speech, ''ignoring its true intent''. The high court had allowed the petition filed by Khan's mother, Nuzhat Parveen, and said the detention order by the district magistrate was illegal.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Five-year high export earning may emerge as economic rebound

The export earnings in Kenya for 10 months to October are expected to emerge as a rebound for economic growth in the second half of the country, according to a report by Business Daily.The growth has been a continuous resilience against COV...

Bulgaria to keep restaurants, shopping malls closed until end-January

Bulgaria will keep secondary schools, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and gyms closed until the end of January to contain coronavirus infections that have strained the poorly funded healthcare system, the government said on Thursday.The ...

India reach to 107/3 at tea on Day 1 of first Test against Australia

India reached to 107 for 3 at tea on the opening day of the first daynight Test against Australia here on ThursdayCaptain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were batting on 39 and 2 respectively at the breakBrief Scores India 107 for...

'We are not afraid': Wuhan residents say they hope WHO team finds virus origins

With investigators from the World Health Organization WHO set to visit China next year, residents of Wuhan are saying they want the team to come to the central city, hoping they could prove the virus did not originate there.An international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020