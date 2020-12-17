SC to decide tomorrow on issuing show-cause notice to Kunal Kamra on contempt pleas

Left Menu
The Supreme Court will pass an order on Friday whether to issue a show-cause notice to comedian Kunal Kamra on pleas seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him for his tweets "critiquing the judiciary."

The Supreme Court will pass an order on Friday whether to issue a show-cause notice to comedian Kunal Kamra on pleas seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him for his tweets "critiquing the judiciary." A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said it will pass an order on Friday.

Advocate Nishant Katneshwarkar, appearing for the petitioners, said this is a contempt petition for "scandalous tweets" by Kunal Kamra. "Kamra had tweeted that 'Supreme Court of this country is supreme joke of this country'... Attorney General KK Venugopal has already given consent for initiation contempt proceedings," Katneshwarkar said.

The bench asked Katneshwarkar not to read the alleged contemptuous tweets, saying it is unnecessary. Earlier, Venugopal had given his nod to the petitioners for initiating contempt proceedings against the comic artist for allegedly denigrating judiciary and judges.

Kunal Kamra had tweeted criticising the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Arnab Goswami. Kamra has, however, refused to apologise for his tweets criticising the Supreme Court, commenting in a statement that "silence of the Supreme Court on matters of other's personal liberty cannot go uncriticized." The consent for contempt proceedings was given after multiple letters of requests were written to Venugopal, including those from Aurangabad-based law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, Allahabad-based advocate Anuj Singh, and Pune-based lawyers Amey Abhay Sirsikar and Abhishek Sharad Raskar. (ANI)

