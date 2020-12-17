Left Menu
Sitharaman holds 5th pre-Budget consultations with representatives of social sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held her 5th Pre-Budget consultations with representatives of social sector ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 here on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:06 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the meeting on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held her 5th Pre-Budget consultations with representatives of social sector ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 here on Thursday. "Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman holding her 5th Pre-Budget consultations with representatives of social sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today," the Union Ministry of Finance tweeted.

In another tweet, the Ministry said, "Along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr A.B. Pandey, Secretary, DEA, Tarun Bajaj, CEA K V Subramanian besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting." Sitharaman on Monday held pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists in the national capital ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, informed the Ministry of Finance.

In that meeting, Sitharaman has concluded a comprehensive review of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday. In an official release, Finance Ministry said, the Ministries and Departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages. The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly. (ANI)

