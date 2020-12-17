Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea against rules permitting non-medical persons to sign lab reports: HC seeks Centre stand

Medical reports not countersigned by a qualified pathologist may lead to misdiagnosis or late-diagnosis putting lives of public at large at serious risk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:33 IST
Plea against rules permitting non-medical persons to sign lab reports: HC seeks Centre stand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and National Medical Commission on a plea challenging the rules which permit unregistered non-medical persons to sign medical diagnostic reports. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Health Ministry and the commission seeking their stand on the petition by a doctor who has claimed that under the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Amendment Rules, 2020 persons with MSc or PhD degrees have been allowed to sign medical diagnostic reports.

Dr Rohit Jain, a practicing pathologist, has contended that every report requires application of mind by a qualified pathologist in the first instance. ''Medical reports not countersigned by a qualified pathologist may lead to misdiagnosis or late-diagnosis putting lives of public at large at serious risk. Such arbitrary distinctions will lead to quackery, corruption and may put the public at the risk of misdiagnosis or late-diagnosis which can be fatal,'' the petition, filed through advocate Mrinmoi Chatterjee, has said. Jain has contended that amended rules are ''illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional and ultra vires of the parent act itself'' and has sought a declaration to that effect from the court.

He has also sought an order from the court directing that lab reports can be countersigned only by a registered medical practitioner with a post-graduate qualification in Pathology, Microbiology, Biochemistry or Laboratory Medicine.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says he hopes Biden will improve Russia-U.S. ties

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would help resolve some of the difficult issues in relations between Moscow and Washington.Speaking at his annual press conference, Putin added that Russian h...

SC asks Centre to explore possibility of putting three farm laws on hold

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Central government to explore the possibility of putting on hold the three farm laws, against which farmers are protesting at different borders of the national capital. A bench headed by Chief Justice...

BLS International signs contract with Embassy of Brazil in China

Exclusive Mandate to operate the Visa Application Centers NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- BLS International, leader in visa, consular and technology services, today announced that it has commenced accepting appointments for visa appl...

Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out Uighur minority - report

Technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has facial recognition technology which can specifically pick out members of Chinas Uighur minority, surveillance industry researcher IPVM said in a report.The report comes as human rights groups a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020